A Curious Turn: Wheels in motion at Wolverhampton interactive art show - with pics and video

COGS, wheels and levers – but all made into sculptures of fascinating art that are brought to a life in an exhibition in the Black Country.

These models, part of a new exhibition in Wolverhampton, are setting imaginations alight in the city.

Watch the video here:

A Curious Turn features interactive art work made by Keith Newstead, John Grayson and Melanie Tomlinson.

The collection of sculptures featured all kinds of different delicately-crafted objects ranging from the entertaining wooden skeletons in a band to the politically motivated discombobulated Brexiteer heads.

Although the themes have a vast range, all the pieces are threaded together through their interactive nature.

The sculptures are brought to life by the wonder of mechanics.

Of the 30 pieces, a dozen can be turned, pushed and cranked by visitors to see many of the pieces in action, while newly-commissioned films will show other pieces in motion.

Works on show take a look at key automata makers such as Rowland Emett, famous for creating the elaborate inventions of Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which heavily influenced this exhibition.

Nik Harratt, cultural promotions officer at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, said: “From cams, cogs and pulleys, these are a fascinating mechanical feat.

“The themes range from the humorous to the macabre and from the playful to the satirical.

“They all have different levels of interaction, for example there’s dogs where when you pull their tail and it barks.

“This is an exhibition great for anyone – from craft makers appreciating the mechanical finesse to appealing to a child’s sense of wonder.”

A preview of the collection describes the models as ‘extraordinary automata’.

It adds: “Brilliant sculptures are brought magically to life by sequences of cogs, cams, and levers.

“They have delighted and bewitched people for centuries. Visitors will be able to turn, push and crank to see many of the pieces in action, while newly commissioned films will show other pieces in motion.”

The exhibition was curated by the Crafts Council Touring Exhibition in association with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre. It runs until May 21.