Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre appealing for musicians

Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre is appealing for musicians to pick up their brass instruments and take to the stage as part of a new production.

Grand Theatre Musicians
Grand Theatre

The theatre is looking to create its own community brass band to feature in the its first in-house show for 40 years. Brassed Off will run from August 23 to September 2 and will feature a community cast alongside high-profile professional actors.

Applicants must email casting@grandtheatre.co.uk ideally with video footage. Pictured getting in on the act are Jack Wylie, James Collins and Deb Chidlow.

