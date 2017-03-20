Vision for new Wolverhampton market revealed as council submits Cleveland Street plans

Striking black and white stalls and an imposing main entrance – the vision for Wolverhampton’s new market has been revealed in this dazzling first image.

The market is to move from Market Square to Cleveland Street on the site formerly occupied by Netto and a furniture store.

The image has been released by Wolverhampton council on the back of a formal planning application being submitted for the new site in Cleveland Street.

It will feature 48 tented stalls and 16 purpose-built cabins transferred from Market Square in phases.

The move will be completed in winter 2017/18 but not during the Christmas trade period.

Dozens of enquiries have been made from prospective traders interested in being part of the new market, according to the council.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: “This new image really shows off what an exciting prospect the new city centre market is.

“We are consulting regularly with the current traders over the relocation – and we will be announcing exciting new traders in the coming months.

“Their addition will provide a more varied range of sales lines to differentiate it from a traditional market offer.

“This ideal location, funded by the sale of Market Square as part of the Westside scheme, has loads of potential – and we want this to be the people’s market, where events are also encouraged. It will prove an asset to the city centre.”

The council believes the market’s new location will provide increased footfall from the Wulfrun Centre, rail and bus stations, as well as situating the market in a student catchment area.

It says enquiries have come in from the likes of bakers, jewellers, hairdressers, children’s clothing and cosmetics retailers, and a variety of world cuisine outlets.

The current city centre traders will have first refusal on obtaining licenses at the new market, which will boast the opportunity to trade from bigger cabins, CCTV, integrated lighting and power, free wi-fi, covered walkways, customer toilets and parking.

Traders have also been consulted over plans to move stock with a dedicated motorised truck, intended to keep on-site vehicles to a minimum.

The idea has been adopted from other markets around the country where the council said it has been a success.

The former Netto store and adjoining buildings were cleared from the Southside site last year, paving the way for the move.

The market’s current Market Square location is to be absorbed into the new £55 million Westside development, of which an artist’s impression was released last week.

That will feature a multiplex 12-screen cinema, restaurants and an illuminated public square.

The development, which will be on land between Penn Road and Salop Street, will also include 300 new homes and 50,000 sq ft of leisure space.

Restaurants will be spread over 40,000 sq ft and a 100-plus car park will be part of the scheme, on 6.4 acres of land.

Details of several other city centre schemes have been released by the council over the last seven days.

Greeting visitors to the city arriving by train will be the huge i9 office development which is intended as a national or regional headquarters for a major business.

Council bosses say work on the Railway Drive project could start around the end of the year and be completed by the end of 2018 at a cost of around £12 million.

Also revealed by the authority was a multi-million pound vision for a canalside development featuring 600 new homes.

It centres on the area close to the railway line and along the Birmingham Canal Old Main Line in the Cornhill area.