Tributes to rock'n'roll star Chuck Berry pour in

Tributes from music legends have poured in for rock’n’roll pioneer Chuck Berry, who has died aged 90.

Known as the Father of Rock’n’Roll, Berry influenced scores of modern-day musicians and bands including the Rolling Stones.

Songs including Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene and Memphis have been much covered and taught to many a budding young guitarist.

Among his fans was Wolverhampton pianist Richard Harvey, who saw Berry perform at the city’s Civic Hall in 1991, 1992 and 2004.

“He was original and he made great music. His recordings were the best of rock’n’roll,” said Mr Harvey of Chapel Ash, who took the picture, left, of the star at the Civic in 2004.

“At his show in Wolverhampton in 1992 he said on stage that he would sign autographs outside after the show.

“The road was closed for an hour because there were so many people gathered around his car getting autographs. I’ve been to a lot of gigs at the Civic Hall but I’ve never seen anything like that. I’ve met him a few times and he was always very friendly,” added the 50 year old, who is the resident pianist at both Pathsull Park Country Club and Sunrise of Tettenhall.

Berry also performed in the city on two occasions in 1965 taking to the stage at the Gaumont.

Born in St Louis in October 1926, he attempted to emulate his musical heroes including Nat King Cole and Muddy Waters, according to the biography on his Facebook page.

He was found dead at his home in Buckner Road, in Wentzville, just outside his birthplace. The music industry has reacted to his passing with sadness.

The Jacksons said on Twitter: “Chuck Berry merged blues and swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll.”

Queen guitarist Brian May said: “When talking about the 1950s, it’s very hard to convey how revolutionary this man was – how outrageously original and daring – how shocking it was for the world to witness people like Chuck smash the existing world order of popular music into bits.”

Bruce Springsteen tweeted: “Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner.”