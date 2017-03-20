Students displaying artwork at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Students are displaying their artwork in a professional gallery as part of a project to raise aspirations.

The art and photography exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, in Lichfield Road, showcases dozens of pieces of art created by talented students at King’s Church of England School, Wolverhampton.

The students of the Regis Road school worked for as little as two hours to put together the striking pieces.

The school hopes the exhibition will help to raise aspirations. The students were shown around the exhibition at a private viewing this week.

The school’s Phil Sutton said: “The great thing about this is that the students get to see their work displayed in a professional venue and know that it is open to the public.

“In that way, students are able to support each other, access spaces they may not have otherwise had access to and it raises their aspirations – showing them what they can achieve if they set their mind to it.”

One such student artist, who received the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ during the private viewing, was Helin Zada, aged 17, from the Whitmore Reans area of the city. Her painting work, split onto six canvases, depicts her sister Livan Zada, aged 14.

Helin said: “It feels lovely to have got this recognition. I just wanted to do something that was different.”

Another artist, Hardeep Ratna, 15, also from Whitmore Reans was inspired to create his work through his interest in urban landscapes.

Hardeep said: “I’d like to be an architect one day, so I’ve tried to express the area around me in my work.”

The exhibition is open to members of the public until April 14.