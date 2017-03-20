"Show us yer trick" barked a perfectly-timed Brummie heckle as Russell Howard hopped on stage in front of 8,000 at Birmingham's Genting Arena.

It was the ideal start. The comic, taken aback by the impromptu request, mobbed the audience member's accent at the beginning of his second night in Birmingham, where he brought the fantastic 'Round The World tour'.

We never did find out what "the trick" was. I'm not sure Howard knew himself. He hinted later on that it was something to do with a game of sticking your genitalia between your legs and fighting - a pass-time for Howard and his brother growing up in Bristol.

Weird and wonderful, the world of Russell Howard and his family. It best summed up the evening.

The Good News star gave a lung-busting 90 minute-plus performance. He put every ounce of energy possible into the story-telling, living it all with his audience, who were lapping it up.

I was a fan of his early TV work, watching him take his beloved mum Ninette - who was predictably a regular feature in the set - on a tour of America last year was great fun.

And Howard's energy and passion translated in real life. His passion for making people laugh was appealing. The former Mock The Week panelist has never cared about making himself look stupid for a laugh.

After dismissing the heckler's brave early shout, he delved into how he'd spent the Saturday in West Bromwich, of all places. It was difficult to know what he made of the heart of the Black Country, but the lead tale was the 60-year-old woman coming up and slapping his backside. Congratulations if you're reading this and it was you or your mum, Howard loved it.

Above all, above his spot-on Donald Trump impressions, above his Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip mock-ups and should-be, adhoc national anthem remix - Howard's passion for current affairs shone through.

Refreshingly, he spent much of his 90 minutes slating the general behaviour of the Western media. That's highlighting talentless showbiz stars without "proper jobs", inspiring the youth of today to grow up thinking 'banter' will bring a lucrative career.

Yep, he despises TOWIE, Geordie Shore, all of that nonsense. That won plenty of applause.

Parliament were also on the hit list. Theresa May, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson. Howard let rip, he cares about society and the common people. To a point many of his stories were rather poignant, genuine sadness about the next generation feeling pressured, full of anxiety due to social media.

The 36-year-old has a fine ability to tell heartfelt stories, where he captivates an audience, yet still bring the house down with laughter at the punchline.

He finished with a story about his late nan and grandad. Towards the end of their lives, an occasion when all of the Howard family - we'll have to meet them, they sound a hoot - were gathered around a hospital bed. His grandparents were very ill.

You could hear a pin drop. Howard looked emotional himself.

His messages about loving family and friends are deep and thoughtful, and his punchlines are side-splitting. His take on current affairs reminds you how messed up the world is.

But for 90 fantastic minutes, an arena full of Brummie punters were left keeled over in laughter as Howard put society to right - as only he can.

By Lewis Cox