Pink, Stereophonics, Kasabian and more: Rowley Regis photographer Michelle Owen-Williams talks

It all started with her going to gigs and sneaking in a camera hidden in her pocket.

Now Michelle Owen-Williams travels around the country photographing some of the biggest names in music.

From Pink and Ellie Goulding to Stereophonics and Kasabian, they’ve all been captured through her lens.

Michelle has been the resident photographer at the Jam House in Birmingham for the past 11 years.

She also travels around the UK as well as further afield with her wife Trish, covering the best in live music for the eFestivals and eGigs websites.

It’s a busy and exciting lifestyle by most people’s standards – but this dream role isn’t even her day job.

Michelle is doing all this around her nine-to-five; she works as an environmental specialist at Hadley Industries in Smethwick.

“I still can’t believe it really. I’ve been very lucky and had some amazing opportunities that I never believed would be possible,” says 48-year-old Michelle, who lives in Rowley Regis.

Her passion for photography began when she used to sneak her little Fuji compact camera into gigs. “I used to have a camera secreted on my person and take a sneaky picture or two but eventually I got to know the security and I was able to take photos at the front without them throwing me out.

“I took a photo of the Kaiser Chiefs and my younger sister Kimberley told me it was really good. She was working for music magazine Salvo at the time.

“She said I should cover gigs for the magazine but I wasn’t sure. I didn’t want anyone criticising my photographs.

“But I decided to give it a go and the first gig I covered was Editors, who I love, at The Barfly in Birmingham – an NME Ones To Watch in 2005.

“I was absolutely gob-smacked – they gave me a pass and told me to shoot what I liked. It was amazing.

“After that I continued to work for Brum Live and also Salvo magazine, covering artists such as KT Tunstall and We Are Scientists.

“It was going really well but I decided I wanted to become a house photographer so I could get more exposure and more experience.

“I contacted 50 venues but only one replied. I went to see John Bunce the general manager at the Jam House in Birmingham.

“I told him I just wanted to get my foot in the door to get more experience and I would work for free.

“It was going to be for three months but I’ve been there 11 years this year. I owe him such a lot for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. I love the Jam House and really feel at home there,” explains Michelle.

She has had many memorable moments during her time at the Jam House but one that sticks out most involved one of her favourite singers – Beverley Knight in 2011.

“I’ve always been a big fan. I love her music and I’ve been to most of her Birmingham and Wolverhampton shows. I was standing on the balcony listening to the sound check. When she was finished she shouted up to me ‘you up there, what did ya think of that?’. I was so shocked and told her I was a massive fan,” recalls Michelle laughing.

But she was to get a bigger surprise when one of her photographs taken at Beverley’s Birmingham Symphony Hall concert in June last year was chosen to feature on the singer’s publicity poster for this year’s Soulsville tour.

It’s also featured on the Wolverhampton-born star’s website and even popped up during a segment on television chat show Lorraine.

“I’m chuffed to bits every time I see it. I’m still beaming with pride. It’s definitely one of my proudest moments as a photographer,” Michelle says.

As well as her work at the Jam House, where she covers four to six events a month, she travels around the country reviewing other venues as well as festivals.

Highlights include the Isle of Wight Festival in 2009, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of the Kings of Leon, Stereophonics and Sharon Corr in the VIP tent, and a particularly busy summer in 2013 where she attended six festivals, including T in the Park and Splendour.

Despite already gaining a wealth of experience, she still wants to continue to grow as a photographer and is always on the look out for that perfect shot.

“It’s all about getting that one picture that tells the story. It’s hard to describe what it is. I love getting the expressions in people’s faces. There is always room for improvement though,” says Michelle, who’s trusty gear includes a Canon 5d mark 3 and a Canon 7d as well as three pocket-sized compact cameras.

“I got into this late in life. I go to gigs and festivals where there are all these young photographers looking to me for advice and I’m thinking ‘I’m just like them’. I’m not a pro, I’m still learning all the time,” she explains.

As well as music photography, Michelle also specialises in weddings, portraits and travel. Her advice for anyone just starting out is to cover a range of interests and never give up. “Photography is such a competitive business, I’ve never known a business like it. I know a couple of youngsters and basically they’ve followed the same path as me, reviewing and snapping for an online magazine.

“My advice is keep on going and never give up, especially if you enjoy what you do. Try to expand your portfolio and do as many genre’s as possible such as music, events and theatre etc.

“Try to be different from the crowd, what you think is an average shot, someone else will see it as an amazing shot, so you never know.

“Hard work and perseverance pay off in the end. If you explain to music agencies you want to expand your portfolio they are usually generous enough to give you a pass,” she adds.

However, Michelle has no plans to give up her day job.

“I love music and I love what I do. There is never a dull moment and there is always something new and exciting to photograph.”

To see more of Michelle’s work log on to www.mowphotography.co.uk/music