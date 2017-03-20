Monkey business: Dudley Zoo revamp continues

Dudley Zoo’s £295,000 revamp is well underway as a new enclosure for monkeys takes shape.

The extended area for the yellow-breasted capuchin includes new climbing frames and poles which keepers hope will help the rainforest natives feel at home.

Curator, Richard Brown said: “The enclosure is coming on very well and we’re just in the process of putting in the final touches.

“Hopefully by later this week they’ll be out enjoying it.

“Capuchins are incredibly intelligent and have even been known to use tools.

“They’re interested in everything and don’t sit still for five minutes.

“We’re hoping that the new enclosure will be a massive enrichment for them.”

The keepers are eagerly anticipating the pitter-patter of tiny capuchin feet as it is hoped that the extra space will allow the zoo to breed the critically endangered primates.

Five capuchins have been born at the zoo in the past, but permission for further breeding must be granted by a zoo in France which monitors their breeding programme.

The monkeys which stand at about 40cm high are critically endangered due to deforestation and the illegal pet trade.

They became popular after featuring in films such as The Hangover part 2 and Night at the Museum.

The original budget for the enclosure refurbishment was £20,000 but has now increased to £25,000-£30,000 as additions have been added onto the project.

The zoo has more development projects planned for the year including an extended farmyard and classroom area.

Mr Brown added: “One of the main reasons behind the zoo is education.

“Children learn so much more when they can be hands on with the animals.

“We’re hoping to keep the refurbishment ongoing and do something new every year.”

Another development at the zoo is the arrival of three bush dogs – a semi-aquatic mammal that looks like it might be related to an otter but is actually in the canine family.

Native to Central and South America, bush dogs are threatened and have not featured at Dudley Zoo for five years.

They have been put in an enclosure that until recently held rabbit-like rodents the Patagonian mara, which have been relocated to form a mixed exhibit with the black howler monkeys in the Triple Tecton enclosure.

Meanwhile the zoo is also gearing up for its 80th anniversary celebrations in May, which will include a sponsored onsie walk to raise money for the zoo’s new snow leopard enclosure.