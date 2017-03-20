Mayor pipes up for Irish week at Kenrick Park Community Centre

One day just wasn’t long enough to celebrate St Patrick’s Day for one community – so they turned it into a week-long party.

The celebrations took place at Kenrick Park Community Centre in Glover Street, West Bromwich, home of the Sandwell Irish Society for the last three years.

On Thursday the borough’s mayor, Councillor Julie Webb, was guest of honour, along with Warley MP John Spellar, who was Labour’s former Northern Ireland minister, and Seadhna MacHugh, political affairs officer at the Irish Embassy in London, representing ambassador Daniel Mulhall.

Guests were piped into the centre by members of Birmingham Irish Pipes and Drums and pupils from St John Bosco Catholic Primary School recited two poems in Irish which they had learned in the preceding weeks especially for the occasion. Musicians Aidan O’Brien and Pat Brennan also played, while Len Cale, who heads the Birmingham St Patrick’s Day dressed in the green and gold robes of the saint himself, was one of the main attractions.

Siobhan Gorman, manager at Sandwell Irish Society, said: “It’s been a really wonderful week, with different things going on every day.

“A wonderful day was enjoyed by many people and both the Mayor and Seadhna acknowledged how our event has certainly put Sandwell on the map.”

The society has organised a St Patrick’s celebration for the last 14 years but changed to week of activities since taking over management of the community centre.