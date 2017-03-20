Joy at £30k grant for Dudley park

Campaigners have expressed their delight after receiving more than £30,000 to revamp a Dudley park.

Grazebrook Park will now be improved with pathways, fencing and benches added to the area.

Plans for boards to be put up around the park’s war memorial giving details of fallen soldiers are also proposed.

A £32,000 grant was awarded to fund an overhaul of the underused park just outside the centre of Dudley.

History

A new path will be laid with seating and interpretation panels detailing the space’s history, as well as the species that reside there. A native wildflower area will also be developed.

Lynn Horton, from the Friends of Buffery Park, said: “Securing the grant is fantastic news. It will see us add new fencing, new pathways and some work done around the war memorial by adding boards with the names of fallen heroes on and some benches for people to sit and remember.

“We are amazed to have gotten the grant as it is such a small park. But we have been passionate throughout in what we do.”

Dudley North MP Ian Austin said: “I’m delighted that the Veolia Environmental Trust has provided funds to transform Grazebrook Park through the Landfill Communities Fund.”

A grant of £15,662 was awarded to St Luke’s Walsall Parochial Church Council for improvements to its community hall in Selborne Street.

Executive director of The Veolia Environmental Trust, Paul Taylor, said: “These two organisations must be congratulated on securing their grants.”