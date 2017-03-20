Jason Donovan to bring new tour to Birmingham

Jason Donovan will be appearing in Birmingham on a 34-date UK tour of his autobiographical show. Jason and his Amazing Midlife Crisis is an evening of musings, music and mischief.

It is coming to Birmingham Town Hall on October 8 and promises a mention of everything from Neighbours to his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

The audience will also be able to ask the former soap star questions. Donovan found acting fame on Australian drama Neighbours when he landed the role of Scott Robinson.

His character’s romantic other half, Charlene Mitchell, was played by the then up-and-coming actress and singer Kylie Minogue. The pair enjoyed a romantic relationship on-screen and off.

Tickets for the ‘in conversation’ style show go on sale on Friday at 10am via www.jasondonovan.com

The 49-year-old star will also perform some acoustic versions of his hits in the show.