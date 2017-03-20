Following the release of her gold selling second record ‘Long Live the Angels’, last night saw Emeli Sande wow at the O2 Academy in Birmingham.

Opening the show was the winner of BBC’s Sound of 2017 Ray BLK, performing her unique brand of R&B as well as an excellent cover of The Fugees ‘Killing Me Softly’.

Ray’s voice was smooth and unique however the performance was arguably dampened by the fact that she was accompanied only by a backing track.

Once her live performance includes a live band in the future, it’s more than obvious that Ray BLK’s full potential will be realised in the live environment.

Ahead of an arena tour later in the year, including a date at the Genting Arena, for Emeli Sande a show at the O2 Academy is ironically an intimate show.

Taking to the stage accompanied by a huge backing band including three backing singers, her songs sounded revitalised in the live arena and at some points even better than on record.

Opening with ‘Heaven’ and ‘Wonder’, Sande then took the audience on a dynamic journey that peaked and troughed through slower cuts before picking the tempo back up.

It’s when Sande is belting out her hits such as ‘Hurts’ and ‘Breathing Underwater’ that you fully understand why she’s so applauded as an artist and at that moment in time she has the audience fully enraptured by her talents.

Surrounded by projected visuals depicting certain themes relating to each song, there’s no reason why this show couldn’t be lifted directly into the arenas come October. But it’s not the show that’s needed at all. It’s Emeli Sande’s songs and her ability to perform them so well and so believably that everyone that left the Academy feeling lifted and gifted. A true musical talent of our generation.

By Dan Earl