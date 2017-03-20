Artisan market in return to Hednesford

Preparations are under way for a town’s second artisan market after the first event proved a big success.

Hednesford’s first artisan market earlier this year saw crafts, gifts and specialist food and drink come to town, including paella, samosas and churros with chocolate sauce.

It was put on in response to a call from residents for regular markets to return to the town centre, and traders reported lots of new faces brought into town for the occasion. A second is now scheduled for April 29.

Carol Fittes, chairwoman of Hednesford in Partnership, said: “In all of the consultations we’ve done with local residents, the majority of people asked for regular markets back in Hednesford.

“It is historically a market town after all, and we believe these speciality markets pay tribute to that heritage. It’s great that we’ve been able to work together as a town to make this happen.

“We were thrilled to see the amount of people that braved the cold to come and support the event, and have received nothing but positive feedback.

“It’s a great foundation to build on and I know the next one in April, celebrating Staffordshire Day, will be bigger and better.”

Paul Woodhead, Cannock Chase District councillor for Hednesford South and vice chairman of the partnership, said: “This is something that our entire community has been seeking for quite some time, and we hope that everyone will put these dates in their diaries.”

After the April market, which will help celebrate the weekend of Staffordshire Day, which is on May 1, there are plans to hold further markets on August 12 and December 2, the latter being the day after the 2017 Christmas lights switch-on.

Russell Dean, operations manager of Sketts, which organises the markets, said: “There’s a great community spirit in the area and with the backing of the local groups I am sure each event will be successful and a benefit to the whole town.”