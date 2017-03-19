Thousands descend on NEC as Starsky & Hutch are reunited at Comic Con - VIDEO and PICTURES

Almost 40 years since TV cops Starsky & Hutch were last seen on our television screens, the duo reunited in front of their adoring fans telling them they remain 'the best of friends'.

Actors David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser were also joined by co-star Antonio Fargas, who played their friend Huggy Bear in the iconic series, at MCM Birmingham Comic Con.

They took to the stage to answer questions from the audience as part of a host of panel events at the two-day extravaganza, which attracted thousands of people to the NEC.

The actors spoke of their delight and pride that the show, known for its daring stunts and the streetwise cops' red-and-white Ford Torino, still holds a special place in fans' hearts.

"It's an honour to have been appreciated for so long in a show that's crossed generations," said 73-year-old Glaser, who played Detective David Starsky.

"The fact that people still admire the show after all the years is testament to its success. People say 'we grew up with you guys' and we're proud of that," added Soul, 73, who played Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the show.

"It's great to see so many people interested in television from the 70s and the appeal of our show has lasted over 40 years," said Fargas, 70.

The trio said they don't get to see each other as often as they would like to due to living in different countries.

"When the show finished we swore we would never see each other again. It didn't work," quipped Glaser.

"We see each other two or three times a year. We've known each other for 42 years - we're the best of friends," explained Soul.

But they had mixed opinions on the 2004 comedy film re-make which starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in the title roles.

"It was a nice tip of the hat but it was forced in my opinion. I didn't like it," Soul told the audience.

But Glaser said he didn't mind it, adding: "It's a compliment. It could have been a lot better. There is no way you can re-make Starsky & Hutch because you can't go back to the 70s. You can't re-make that chemistry and if you can't re-make it, you have to spoof it and that's what they did."

Soul even sang a few lines of his 1977 number one Don't Give Up On Us, which received applause from the audience.

Also making an appearance at Comic Con were Doctor Who actress Billie Piper and Red Dwarf legend Chris Barrie.

People did a double-take as they walked past a DeLorean car complete with a Doc Brown lookalike at the wheel straight from Back To The Future.

But it turned out to be Clive Priest, from Cheslyn Hay, who had brought his car along to raise money for Small Dog Rescue the charity he runs with his wife Glenis.

Cash generated through sales of photographs of people posed with the DeLorean will go towards paying vet bills for the rescue dogs in their care.

Fans from across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire were among the thousands to descend on the venue.

Many dressed up in costumes including from superheroes Dan Dare, Spiderman and Green Arrow as well as characters from Harry Potter, Ghostbusters and Game of Thrones.

Adam Lindsey, a 26-year-old PE teacher from Walsall, was spiderman. "It was my second time at Comic Con and it was a great event," he said.

"The costumes were amazing, people really made an effort, and there were lots of displays and other things to see."

Ian Edwards, 45, an engineer from Bloxwich dressed up as Dan Dare.

"I've been coming to Comic Cons for years. I chose Dan Dare because he's a British superhero. It's great to see so many different costumes."

Twin sisters Jasmine and Savannah Chiswell, 17, from Kidderminster attended as Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"We loved seeing the cosplay and meeting other people. It's a great event."

There was also a group of UK Garrison Biker Scouts from Shrewsbury.