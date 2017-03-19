Brownhills' Jason Jones chuffed with The Voice semi-final spot

Singing sensation Jason Jones is over the moon after securing a place in the semi-finals of The Voice.

The RAC worker, from Brownhills, was chosen to go through to the next round of the television show by his coach Will.I.Am, which meant his fate was not left in the hands of the public.

He had impressed the Black Eyed Peas star with his rendition of I Feel It Coming by The Weeknd.

Will.I.Am took a characteristically long time to choose between his acts on Saturday night but eventually declared: "British public, I need you to pick the other two. I'm going to pick Jason and you pick the other two."

The 31-year-old said it had been a risky song choice but it had paid off.

"I wasn't confident with my song choice. I wanted to do something current but I didn't want to put off my older fans. But Will.I.Am put me through so it all worked out,"added Jason.

Chosen to join him in the semi-finals, following the public vote, was fellow team member Michelle John but they had to wave goodbye to Tanya Lacey.

Jason said reaching the semi-finals still felt 'unreal', adding: "Six months ago I was just working in a call centre now I'm one step away from the final of The Voice. It's unbelievable."

He was meeting coach Will.I.Am yesterday evening to discuss his song choice for the next round.

"I want do a big ballad - something that really shows off my voice," he added.

Jason, who has a son, Jax, with partner Collette, has been gigging around the country for years and regularly sings at the Kingfisher Club in Lichfield.