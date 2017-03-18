Midland and Shropshire am dram guide

Charles Dickens considered his novel A Tale of Two Cities to be the best story he ever wrote. Set at the time of the bloody French Revolution, the story has been likened to Les Miserables, with an epic storyline which has certainly stood the test of time.

Having recently seen an outstanding play adaptation of the novel, I’m now interested to see the musical version, which Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society will present at Theatre Severn from March 22-25.

Hopefully, the score of the show will remain true to the drama of the piece. It certainly sounds like it, as spokesperson from the group, Helen Bryant says: “You cannot see this show without your heart and soul being swept away by this musical epic. A Tale of Two Cities is a magnificent new musical set to rousing original music, seeing the return to the era of the big blockbuster musicals.”

As this is the Shropshire premiere of the piece, the group is very pleased to be welcoming the composer, lyricist and librettist of this award-winning Broadway show, Jill Santoriello, who will be attending two performances during the run.

Director Lynn Hunt-Craib says her cast were ‘over the moon’ at the news that Jill was coming to see them.

“We approached Jill regarding the possible inclusion of some new elements into the show, as A Tale of Two Cities has close links to Shrewsbury, not least Charles Dickens and Shrewsbury School. Jill was so responsive that we had no hesitation in inviting her, but it was beyond our wildest dreams that she would attend,” says Lynn.

Apparently Jill is thrilled to have the group perform her musical for several reasons. “For one thing Shrewsbury is mentioned in the Dickens novel, as the main character Sydney attended Shrewsbury School,” says Jill. “Also I have the opportunity to visit the historic town and stay in the same coaching inn that Dickens stayed in whilst he visited. I have heard nothing but excellent reports about the society and as an author it’s always a tremendous honour to see productions of the show around the world, especially in England.”

In this production Sydney Carton is played by Kevin Sudlow from Shrewsbury, Lucie by Stephanie Pattison from Telford and Charles Darnay by Crayg Wellbeloved, also from Telford.

For tickets, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281. For more information on Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society, visit www.shrewsburyamateuroperaticsociety.co.uk

Also coming soon to Theatre Severn is a production of The Wizard of Oz on March 22, presented by the children of years two and three from Wilfred Owen Primary School.

Take a trip along the Yellow Brick Road with a cast of very talented young performers playing all your favourite characters; Dorothy, The Cowardly Lion, The Scarecrow and The Tin Man, not to mention a whole host of munchkins and wicked witch.

For tickets priced at just £6-£4, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or purchase from the school.

There’s nothing like a good laugh and Acorn Antiques The Musical! at The Core Theatre in Solihull from March 21-25, presented by Coleshill Operatic Society, is just the ticket.

Based on an idea by the late Victoria Wood, laugh out loud at the antics of Miss Babs, Miss Berta, Mrs Overall, Mr Clifford and many more entertaining shop owners. Will Mr Clifford regain his memory? Who exactly is it trying to bribe the shopkeepers into signing over their leases? What is Mrs Overall’s secret? Goodness knows!

It’s an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

For tickets call the box office on 0121 704 6962 or book online at www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk

Gilbert and Sullivan compositions remain as popular today as ever, despite some of their work being over 140 years old.

Walsall Gilbert and Sullivan Society will present Iolanthe from March 31-April 1 at Forest Arts Centre in Walsall. The show was first staged at The Savoy Theatre in London in 1882, running for 390 performances and still continues to run all over the world today.

Iolanthe is an operetta based on politic satire of The House of Lords, the political party system, the law and social status of the time.

The composers were said to be at their creative peak when they wrote this piece and the memorable scenes such as the peers entering the stage in full pomp and formal robes and a host of beautiful fairies Tripping Hither and Tripping Thither make it a feast for the eyes.

For tickets priced at £12-£10 call 0300 555 2898 or 01922 452970.

Finally this week, Dennis Potter’s play, Blue Remembered Hills is one I’vee never seen, but I was curious to research it as it involves adult actors playing children.

Set during the Second World War, it’s the tale of a group of seven-year-olds whose make-believe games take a sinister and tragic turn when one of the friends is killed as a result of the children’s actions.

The sun is shining on an idyllic summer’s day in the Forest of Dean in 1943 and at first the atmosphere appears to be light and happy, but children as we know can be very cruel and it isn’t long before bullying, shifting of alliances, segregation of the weakest and sheer brutality surface amongst the group.

Open Door Theatre Company, who are based at Earls High School in Halesowen have chosen this play to perform on March 24-25. It’s an unusual piece, but one that has been very popular on the GCSE syllabus, so entirely suitable for young performers.

For tickets priced at just £4-£5, email beakerman@btinternet.com or simply purchase on the door at Earls High School.

By Alison Norton