Luke Rainsford speaks ahead of Birmingham gig - unsigned interview

After his well-received, acoustic debut album I’m Nothing Like My Dad Turned Out To Be, Wolverhampton’s Luke Rainsford is moving on with a new sound.

He’s created a raw, powerful record, featuring much more than just the acoustic guitar and vocal formula of its predecessor.

I Feel At Home With You is still an acoustic record at heart, but with the more complex instrumentation of an artist who’s developing and honing his sound and skills.

Starting his solo career as a side project from now-defunct Wolverhampton-based pop punk favourites Layover, Luke, now aged 21, has since shared the stage with bands such as Hotel Books, This Wild Life and Weatherstate.

His imperfect, honest and – at times – confessional style has led to him being likened to bands such as The Front Bottoms, This Wild Life and Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties. Critics have said, ‘his vocals are amazing and the lyrics are painfully relatable’.

To promote his latest album Luke recently undertook a 10-date UK tour with fellow acoustic artist Crater Face.

There are plans to play many more shows to promote the release later this year, with the potential for some European dates towards the end of 2017. These include shows supporting bands including Tuskens, High Tides and Coast To Coast, as well as festival appearances.

Speaking on what makes him stand out from other artist’s Luke says: “I think what makes me unique is that I’m not afraid to tackle really intense issues in my songs. I try to talk about mental health a lot with my music, and I always encourage people to speak up about it themselves at my shows.

“With my new record, I’m trying to encourage people to be more honest. It’s not an album I wrote for people to relate to; it’s something I wrote that might make somebody think ‘I can be that honest with myself too’.

“I’m very lucky to have met a lot of people that have told me how much my music has helped them come to terms with their mental health, and that means the world to me.

“The record itself is about how my relationships with the people closest to me have been affected by things I’ve been through, and they’re some of the most personal songs I’ve ever written.”

Taking to social media upon the album’s release he says: “I can’t express how excited I am to finally have it out. These songs mean the absolute world to me, and I’m hoping that people can take these songs as a way to feel more comfortable talking about themselves and their mental health.

“Thank you so much to everyone that’s ever supported me in any way. I am so thankful for every single one of you.’

Released on Bristol-based record label Scylla Records on February 17, Luke now shares the roster with bands such as You Know the Drill, Where There’s Life, Versive and Landmarks.

Luke latest record I Feel At Home With You is out now.

He will play The Asylum, Birmingham, on April 18.

