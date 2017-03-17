This was a night all about energy and Macclesfield's The Virginmarys have it in droves.

The punk rockers delighted fans old and new with a thrilling set last night in the venue on the top floor of the old Digbeth Civic Hall, where many punk rock legends like The Clash played in the 1970s.

The spirit of that era lives on in The Virginmarys with drummer Danny Dolan's distinctive powerful style at the heart of the band's thunderous songs.

For the second date of their latest UK tour, singer and guitarist Ally Dickaty, wearing his tour 'Peace Love Truth Music' T-shirt, was spitting out the lyrics with venom.

The set featured lots of songs from last year's Divides album and new song Sweet Loretta (You Know Me Better) showed that fresh material is just as strong.

Mohicaned bass player Matt Rose provided the solid base for The Virginmarys' sound as they delivered favourites like For You My Love, Just a Ride and Into Dust.

The thrilling Bang Bang Bang also got fans head banging along.

The three-piece group, who returned with a two-song encore, has taken to the stage to Nina Simone's classic Feeling Good and certainly left fans that way and eager to hear and see more of this energetic band, who have the potential to be much bigger.

Brummie four-piece support band Mixtape Saints, a late addition to the bill, delivered a great set. The rebellious punk rock and soul group showed lots of promise with some lively material.

By John Corser