The Stranglers in Birmingham tomorrow

When they started their band, they were doing it for kicks.

The Stranglers didn’t for a moment imagine they’d still be on the road 40 years after punk.

But Jean-Jacques Burnel and co remain one of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups. And they are back on the road again with the Classic Collection tour, which reaches Birmingham’s O2 Academy tomorrow.

The show coincides with the re-release of the band’s entire catalogue from 1977 to 1982 and The Stranglers will enthral audiences with a wide mix of material.

Jean-Jacques says the band’s longevity has been a surprise.

“We just thought that it was a disposable thing which we would have a couple of years of fun with, hopefully, but we were definitely entering uncharted territory," he said.

“A lot of teenagers have got into The Stranglers because they’re reacting against The X Factor generation and Pop Idol stuff.”