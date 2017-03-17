State Champs play Birmingham tonight

Pop punks State Champs will bring hits from their first two albums to Birmingham’s O2 Institute tonight.

The New York quintet will be supported by As It Is and Northbound.

They formed in 2010 and after releasing an acoustic EP in 2014 and issued a debut album, The Finer Things, in 2013. It was followed with their second album, Around the World and Back.

Around the World and Back was ranked at number 4 in Alternative Press’s 10 Essential Records of 2015 list and was described as ‘everything you love about old-school pop punk with new-school heart’.

The band has toured with Neck Deep and also supported A Day to Remember with Parkway Drive.

They’ve been building their profile in the UK with a show at London’s Union Chapel as well as main stage slots at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The band also contributed to Rock Sound Presents: The Black Parade, a compilation of My Chemical Romance covers released last September.