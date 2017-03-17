John Malkovich in rare Birmingham performance
Two time Grammy-nominee John Malkovich will make a rare appearance in Birmingham when he features in a unique production at the city’s Symphony Hall.
He will feature on Tuesday in Just Call Me God: The Final Speech Of A Dictator.
John will be joined by German actress Sophie von Kessel.
In Just Call Me God, a dictator teeters on the brink, and megalomania escalates into full-blown madness.
John Malkovich will stand alone against the mighty Symphony Hall organ in this powerful one-man journey to the point where absolute power corrupts absolutely.
