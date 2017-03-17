Black Star Riders in Birmingham

They came together in 2012 when members of Thin Lizzy decided to record new material but under a different name.

Black Star Riders features Ricky Warwick, Scott Gorham, Damon Johnson, Robbie Crane and Jimmy DeGrasso. They debut album, All Hell Breaks Loose, was recorded in 2013 and the follow-up, The Killer Instinct, followed in 2015.

The band are touring after a full year off the road in support of their new album, Heavy Fire.

They play O2 Institute, Birmingham, tomorrow night.

They are being joined on tour by Sweden’s Backyard Babies and Glaswegian rockers, Gun.

Details at www.blackstarriders.com