Weezer to play Birmingham
LA rockers Weezer will perform for fans in Birmingham later this year, it has been announced.
The band, founded back in 1992, is best known for songs such as Say It Ain't So, Beverley Hills and Buddy Holly.
Listen to Buddy Holly here:
They will perform at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Friday, October 27.
For more information, see the band's homepage here
