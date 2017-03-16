Five marathons in five days for RAF Museum trustees

Five marathons in five days – that’s the mission for two trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum who want to raise funds for its £26million RAF centenary programme.

Alan Coppin and Robin Southwell will walk between the museum’s two public sites – from Cosford near Wolverhampton to Colindale in north west London. They hope to raise £100,000 towards the target.

The 130-mile walk will take off from Cosford at May 8 after a sleepover in the Officer’s Mess at RAF Cosford. After 30 miles on the first day, they aim to reach Solihull, south of Birmingham by 9pm.

Further stop-offs will take place at Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, RAF Halton and RAF High Wycombe on nights three and four respectively, before reaching the RAF Museum London on Friday evening, completing their marathon mission.

The money raised will go towards the award-winning RAF Museum’s million-pound transformation of the visitor experience at its London site in 2018, coinciding with the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

To sponsor the men visit mydonate.bt.com/events/5marathonsin5days/ or rafmuseum.org