Crowds at Cosford show to be wowed by Battle of Britain anniversary demonstration

A unique aerospace event is to take place this summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of a historic battle.

The RAF Cosford Air Show is to debut a special flypast from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) on Sunday, June 11.

This year, the group celebrate their 60th anniversary, so a special display consisting of four BBMF Fighters performing alongside the ever-popular Avro Lancaster has been specially planned for the annual air show.

Since its inception 60 years ago, the BBMF, originally known as the Historic Aircraft Flight, and their wartime aircraft have been adored by the nation.

Initially formed in 1957, the flight comprised of three Spitfires before growing to become the household name that now consists of six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, Dakota and two Chipmunks.

Squadron Leader Andrew Millikin, officer commanding BBMF, said: “I am delighted to be displaying at RAF Cosford on our 60th anniversary. It will be the first of only three venues where we will display the Lancaster with four fighters.

“This will feature a four-ship tailchase and synchro display. It will be a unique spectacle and one well worth catching.”

As well as the historic aircraft from the BBMF, the flying display will also consist of displays from all the Royal Air Force Display teams, including the Red Arrows and the Typhoon.

Other highlights currently confirmed for the flying display include the Swiss PC-7 Display Team, the only airworthy Westland Whirlwind and a mock airfield attack by a pair of BAC Strikemasters.

Tickets to the RAF Cosford Air Show 2017 are on sale now and visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets soon, with early-bird tickets currently priced at £22 per adult until Monday, March 27.

The Air Show is advanced ticket only with no tickets being available to purchase on the gate. Parking is included and accompanied under-16s enter for free.