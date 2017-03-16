Budding actors wanted to star in Brassed Off at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Theatre chiefs are giving budding actors the chance to tread the boards in an upcoming production of Brassed Off.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is looking to cast around 10 people for speaking parts, as well as creating their own brass band, for a stage version of the 1996 British film.

Brassed Off is the Grand’s first in-house show for more than four decades

The production, which will run from August 23 to September 2, follows a £1.2million refurbishment of the theatre in September, and a pantomime that smashed previous box office records.

The drama will feature a community cast alongside professional actors, yet to be announced.

The Grand is hoping to cast parts for the roles of Jim and Harry, working class Yorkshire miners in their 40s, and Vera and Rita, best friends and wives of Jim and Harry, also in their 40s.

It is also looking to cast children aged 7-9 to play Phil and Sandra’s young children, roles that have no dialogue but are still considered important.

Additionally, the production requires a supporting cast, male and female of mixed ages, to play assorted roles.

Show bosses are also seeking members to make up the brass band, including a cornet, trombone, tuber, tenor horns and percussion. All band members need to be grade 5 standard and ideally should send video footage to casting@grandtheatre.co.uk.

Rehearsals begin July 31 in and auditions will be held at Newhampton Arts Centre on April 1 and 2. To apply Go to grandtheatre.co.uk/casting/auditions.