WWE stars to rock the wrestling ring at Download Festival

The world of wrestling will collide with rock and metal music at this year’s Download Festival.

Stars from WWE are to entertain music fans with the best of their high-flying and choke-slamming ability in a full-scale ring at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Wrestlers including Bobby Rhode, Aleister Black, Tye Dillinger and Kassius Ohno will appear inside the ropes while bands such as System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith perform on the main stage.

WWE NXT at Download 2016 (Derek Bremmer)

Festival promoter Dave Bradley said: “Having WWE NXT at Download is like seeing what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object – you just know sparks are going to fly.

“Wrestling and rock music go hand-in-hand and if last year is anything to go by, this exclusive festival experience is only going to be bigger and better for round two.”

Download Festival will take place from June 9 to 11.