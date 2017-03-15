Staffordshire toy event attracts hundreds

Hundreds of toy and model enthusiasts descended on Staffordshire County Showground for a popular fair this weekend.

The event attracted buyers and sellers from across the world of toys and featured around 280 stalls.

Thousands of new and old toys, trains and models were on sale from the UK’s leading dealers.

Items on sale included Star Wars collectables; diecast model cars, lorries, buses and aeroplanes; Doctor Who and other film and TV-related toys; teddy bears, action figures, and dolls; Scalextric; Disneyana; jigsaws; Lego; model soldiers; display cases; and tinplate toys and games. It has been taking place in Stafford for over a decade.

Run by Northampton-based BP Fairs, the event was held in the adjoining Prestwood and Argyle Suites at the County Showground on Sunday.

For more details on the fairs go to www.bpfairs.com or call 01604 883535.