Dudley Zoo secures backing for £90k farmyard building visitor attraction

A £90,000 farmyard building for Dudley Zoo has been approved.

The work is a key part of major developments at the popular attraction, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary year.

Dudley Council has approved the new building, which will be double the size of the current farmyard.

Parts of the current farmyard will remain open during the renovations work, while some of the inhabitants will be temporarily relocated.

The money for the projects is coming from zoo funds.

The zoo is also unveiling a new £50,000 South American exhibit in the former Tropical Bird House, while the biggest project is a £100,000 expansion of the snow leopard enclosure.