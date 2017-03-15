PUBLISHED: March 15, 2017 11:38 am Beat the Street challenge returns to Wolverhampton

A popular walking, running and cycling challenge taking place across the city begins today.

Beat the Street is returning for a second year and will see people race across the city to complete miles, collect points and win prizes. A total of 27,000 people took part in 2016.

Community groups, businesses and schools will be competing against each other to win a share of £4,000 worth of prizes and players will also be able to support a charity too.

Players collect points and miles over seven weeks by swiping their game card against two or more of the 191 special sensors, called Beat Boxes on lampposts.