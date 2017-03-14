facebook icon twitter icon
The Weeknd wows fans at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena - in pictures

Last night rap star The Weeknd wowed fans at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on his Starboy headline tour.

The Weeknd. Pictures by: Aden Southall

Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd became one of the world’s biggest stars when his album, the 3.6 million-selling Beauty Behind The Madness, went to number one on the US Billboard chart and produced the singles Earned It, The Hills and Can’t Feel My Face.

He followed that with Starboy, his third album, which also went to number one around the world which he has showcased on this headline tour.

Fans took to social media to talk about their experiences at the show:

