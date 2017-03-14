Dusty Springfield musical coming to Birmingham

A new musical featuring the music of Dusty Springfield is heading to Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre later this year.

Son of a Preacher Man, which has been choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood from Strictly Come Dancing, is at the theatre from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday 16.

Springfield’s songs including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and the classic Son Of A Preacher Man feature in the production.

Revel Horwood said: “I hope that audiences in Birmingham will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.”

For more information visit www.sonofapreachermanmusical.com and to buy tickets head to www.atgtickets.com/birmingham