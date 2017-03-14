Black Country's Joanne Shaw Taylor to play Birmingham

The Black Country’s very own queen of the blues has announced another tour for later this year.

Joanne Shaw Taylor, the 30-year-old Wednesbury-born guitarist, has announced a seven-date tour in partnership with Planet Rock Live. It will end on November 20 at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. It will be her biggest UK run to date.

Listen to Mud Honey by Joanne here:

It will be her second performance in the second city this year having rocked the crowd at Birmingham’s Town Hall in January. Last year she released her sixth album, Wild, which was recorded in Nashville’s Grand Victor Sound Studios with top producer Kevin Shirley, who has also worked with fellow Black Country bands Led Zeppelin, Journey, Iron Maiden, Black Stone Cherry and supergroup Black Country Communion.

“Recording at Grand Victor was incredibly inspiring,” said Joanne.

"It is quite the legendary studio. Dolly Parton cut Jolene and I Will Always Love You here. And Chet Atkins worked here.

"Basically, if there was a hit record out of Nashville, it was made here. I am very proud of this album. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

That album caught the ear of bosses at Jools Holland’s Later TV music show, who gave the blues star a slot on the show in October.

Highlights for Joanne include when she played lead guitar in Annie Lennox’s band at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in 2012. Tickets for the tour are available by pre-sale tomorrow from www.planetrock.com