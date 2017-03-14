Ale be there! Pub saves Walsall beer festival

This year’s Walsall beer festival still went ahead over three days – despite it almost being cancelled just days before.

Beer lovers descended on The Black Country Arms, High Street on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after the venue for the festival was changed at the last minute.

Walsall CAMRA made the shock announcement that the event was cancelled on Wednesday last week.

Reasons beyond organisers control meant plans for it to take place at the original venue at MPV on Whittmere Street were axed – but The Black Country Arms stepped in to save the day. The pub hosted a smaller version of the festival, now in its 35th year.

Walsall CAMRA chairman John Morgan was delighted with the event.

Beers were also available at The Wheatsheaf on the Birmingham Road, The Victoria in Lower Rushall Street, The Fountain in Lower Forster Street, The Drunken Duck in High Street and The White Lion on Sandwell Street.

Beforehand, more than 200 people expressed their interest in attending the festival.

Attendee John Green was especially grateful the event went ahead. He has previously commented on the event social media page that he was travelling from Malaysia just to attend the festival, saying he was ‘gutted’ when it was initially announced it had been cancelled.