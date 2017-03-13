Transport heritage centre opens in Wolverhampton

A transport heritage centre has been officially opened in Wolverhampton.

The centre has been created on Henwood Road on the former site of the Great Western Railway depot at the old Tettenhall station.

Mayor Barry Findlay did the honours as the facility was officially opened on Saturday.

The official opening of the centre comes after an £11,4500 grant from the Ibstock-Cory Environmental Trust, helped to pay for a new roof.

The service is run by volunteers and is free to enter.

The heritage centre contains various exhibits detailing the impact of Wolverhampton on transport over the years.

The heritage centre was opened with the aim of promoting and preserving the city’s transport history, including in the air and on the roads and well as on the tracks.

It had already opened to the public but members were keen to hold an official ceremony following the refurbishment of the building.

Curator Alec Brew said: “We were formed as a team of aircraft enthusiasts but in view of the fact that we occupy an historic railway building have widened our remit to include all of Wolverhampton’s rich transport heritage, and to try and educate, inform, and even entertain the community, on what is a pleasant site adjacent to the Smestow Valley path.

“It’s a quart in a pint pot, if not a gallon in a pint pot job, but we hope to become an asset to the city.”

On display at the opening event were complete aircraft, eight aircraft cockpits,locally-built bicycles and motorbikes, and railway and road artefacts.