The Wailers to play Birmingham

Reggae’s best known band, The Wailers, will return to Birmingham to headline the city’s O2 on Wednesday.

The show follows the success of their huge sell-out tour last year.

The band, who played alongside Bob Marley, will be performing Legend in its entirety. Fans can look forward to Three Little Birds, I Shot The Sheriff and Jamming.

Legend is one of the most successful albums of all time, with sales of around 25 million. It ranks in the top 50 of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and still sells up to 5,000 copies each week.

The Wailers were created by Bob with Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer in 1963. Singers Junior Braithwaite, Beverley Kelso and Cherry Smith joined soon after.

Though Bob died in 1981, The Wailers still perform. One of their last performances with Bob was in 1980 at Madison Square Gardens, a year before his death. Several original members of The Wailers have died, including Carlton Barrett and Tosh, who were both murdered, as well as Braithwaite and Smith.