The Voice: Brownhills RAC worker Jason Jones moves step closer to final

Singing sensation Jason Jones moved a step closer to winning The Voice after making it through to the quarter finals.

The RAC worker, from Brownhills, blew the judges away with his performance of Ariana Grande’s hit Into You to reach the next stage of the ITV Saturday night show.

The 31 year old is one of three remaining acts being coached by Black Eyed Peas star Will.I.Am.

Jason secured a slot in the quarter finals by winning the public vote, saving him the nerve-shredding process of having to be picked by his coach.

He looked stunned as presenter Emma Willis announced he was through. Jason, who works at the RAC call centre overlooking the M6 in Wednesbury, burst into the spotlight at the start of the competition when he sang Pillow Talk by Zayn.

He chose to go with Will.I.Am ahead of other coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale after wowing the judges.

Jason, who has a son, Jax, with partner Collette, has been gigging around the country for years and regularly sings at the Kingfisher Club in Lichfield.

His new-found fame has seen audiences at the Kingfisher rise to the biggest numbers in 10 years, according to chairman James Porter.