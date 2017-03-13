It is a story of fame, love and tragedy.

A celebration of simple life and of folk music, and one never to be forgotten.

The Dubliners began life as the Ronnie Drew Ballard in 1962.

Yet, more than fifty years on and despite the death of all its five founding members, the legacy lives on.

Which is why musician Ged Graham came up with the idea of celebrating the band, not just the music, but also its members.

And so, a week before St Patrick’s Day, Ged’s production, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners, arrived at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre.

Hundreds of people, many Irish, attended. And they were not to be disappointed.

We all know the band’s music, but to have Ged narrate its history, from its first ‘session’ at O’Donoghue’s pub in Dublin to the members’ plea to the Irish President to overturn a ban on its hit Seven Drunken Nights record, made the show more than just about the songs.

However, those turning up for the hits were not left disappointed. Among the songs played were Whiskey In The Jar, Dirty Old Town and, done twice on popular demand, The Irish Rover.

While Ged led the band, he was well supported by Billy Barton – the son of the first person to play music at O’Donoghue’s, banjo player Paddy Ryan and guitarist and singer Danny Muldoon.

The show took place on stage in front of a projector screen showing photographs and newspaper clippings from the band as Ged narrated its story from start to finish.

The cast went from set to set to illustrate the history, starting on the set of television programme The Late Late Show before going on to O’Donoghue’s.

And it all ended with a fine finale, the audience stood, clapped and sang as the evening ended. A fitting tribute to a superb folk band.

The production comes to Telford's Oakengates Theatre on April 7.

By Alex Ross