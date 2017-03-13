Hunt for male actor to star in Wolverhampton Grand play

The hunt has begun for the perfect male dancer to put on the famous Top Hat for a special show coming to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre next year.

Talent-spotters are on the lookout for a male lead to star in the production of Top Hat, taking on the role of Jerry Travers which was played by Fred Astaire in the 1935 film.

The show will not come to the Grand until autumn 2018 but bosses from the South Staffs Musical Theatre Company are giving themselves plenty of time to find the right man.

He will then need perfect the dance skills and ensure he is at peak fitness to cope with the demands of the role.

They said their leading man needs to be a ‘very special dancer with strong tap and ballroom technique’.

The musical comedy featured one of the most famous dancing duos of all time in Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, as Travers tries to win the affection of Ginger’s character Dale Tremont.

Auditions will begin next March ahead of the show going live to audiences in the autumn and male dancers who think they have what it takes have been urged to give it their all. The group is also looking for female dancers

Anyone interested should contact producer of the group Alison Norton, at nortonaj@hotmail.co.uk or on 07886 194144.