Hazel O'Connor in Bilston gig

High priestess of punk Hazel O’Connor will play songs from Breaking Glass when she headlines Bilston’s Robin 2 on Wednesday.

Hazel is on a UK tour with saxophonist Clare Hirst (The Belle Stars/Communards/David Bowie) and keyboard player Sarah Fisher (Eurythmics).

Fans can look forward to songs both old and new during a special evening with the award-winner and her cohorts. The blend of their three voices and stunning musicianship will add a touch of class to their performance.

The gigs were scheduled to celebrate the recent 35th anniversary of Breaking Glass, which included Eighth Day, Will You, Big Brother, If Only and more.