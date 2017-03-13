All Time Low playing Birmingham

All Time Low will preview their new Last Young Renegade album at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on Thursday.

It gives fans a rare chance to see the band in relatively intimate surrounds – their last Midlands show was an arena date.

The album has been trailed by BBC Radio One Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw, who played a new song, Dirty Laundry, in February.

Fans have high levels of expectation for the record, which features a collaboration with American indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.

The band recently moved to a different record label, Fueled by Ramen, which is also the home to Twenty One Pilots, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore and more.