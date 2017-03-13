facebook icon twitter icon
All Time Low playing Birmingham

All Time Low will preview their new Last Young Renegade album at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on Thursday.

All Time Low

It gives fans a rare chance to see the band in relatively intimate surrounds – their last Midlands show was an arena date.

The album has been trailed by BBC Radio One Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw, who played a new song, Dirty Laundry, in February.

Fans have high levels of expectation for the record, which features a collaboration with American indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.

The band recently moved to a different record label, Fueled by Ramen, which is also the home to Twenty One Pilots, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore and more.

