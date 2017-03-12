Stiff Little Fingers in Bilston gig

Stiff Little Fingers return to Bilston’s Robin 2 tomorrow for a greatest hits set.

The punks formed in 1977 in Belfast, Ireland. Along with the likes of the Clash, Sex Pistols, The Jam, Buzzcocks, Undertones, Sham 69 and Stranglers, they were at the forefront of the punk movement.

They wrote initially about their own lives, growing up at the height of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, in songs like Suspect Device and Wasted Life.

In November of ’77, they released those two songs on their own Rigid Digits label, and sent a copy to BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, who started playing it every night.

In 1979 they became the first band ever to hit the UK top 20 album charts on an independent label with their debut Inflammable Material.

Over the years, their live shows continued to be special events of energy and power.

The band’s most recent release was No Going Back, which was issued in March 2014.