Review: Gojira, O2 Academy, Birmingham

Following a wave of publicity, both positive and negative, American metal core band Code Orange took to the O2 Academy stage in support for French heavy metal group Gojira.

Performing an exciting and energetic set, it was clear that the band were winning over the audience one by one throughout their half an hour set.

Disjointed and abrasive, much like their music, their performance absorbed and included the audience whilst demonstrating a sporadic nature and urgency. It’s clear from the excitement following their set that Code Orange will be much welcomed back to the city in the future following one of the most exciting support slots I have happened to witness.

By the time that Gojira take to the stage, the O2 Academy floor is full to capacity. For some older bands to follow something as exciting as Code Orange could seem a problem however for Gojira this is not an issue in the slightest.

Opening with Only Pain from their recently released critically acclaimed record Magma, the band then blast into a dynamic set from throughout their back catalogue. Although the set is made up to highlight the newer tracks, the band also finds time for older cuts such as Flying Whales and The Heaviest Matter in the Universe.

Newer tracks such as Silvera and Stranded sounded huge in the live arena and judging by the reception throughout the whole of the set, their new record has been received by fans as popular as any of their previous collections.

Following their recent arena tour with radio rockers Alter Bridge, the band brought a large production into the Academy with a large screen and complex lighting as well as the occasional burst of smoke.

For a band that have been performing for 21 years, Gojira seem as relevant and as vital as ever, providing a new style of heavy metal that takes influence from the past but created for the future.

By Dan Earl