It was feared it could be lost forever but now the finishing touches are being put to the £5.2 million restoration of Grade II-listed Lightwoods House in Smethwick.

Just over two years ago, a long-awaited project to bring the house back to life got under way.

The 16-acre park in which the house has stood since 1791, has also been getting a facelift so it can be widely used by the community.

The house itself has been transformed – from the reclaimed slate-tiled roof to the new oak flooring on the ground floor with many period features restored.

Project contractors Heritage Building & Conservation were this week in the final stages of decorating, carpeting and carpentry and it is expected that the house will reopen in the summer.

On the ground floor, there is a new tea room with a seating area which will extend on to the terrace during the summer months.

An annexe has been constructed on one side of the house using the former stable block and has been designed to mirror the opposite end of the property.

On the second floor is the grand ‘long room’ which will be the main events room and used for functions such as weddings as well as conferences and exhibitions. The second floor has been converted into office space and will be let out to different businesses.

Around the house, little bits of its past has been preserved. This includes original decorative ceiling cornices found in some of the rooms. Although it was not possible to save all of them due to dry rot, the original pieces that have survived have been replicated with the help of students from Sandwell College.

William Morris wallpaper was uncovered in the master bedroom when they stripped back the ceiling. This will remain on show, thanks to a glass panel. A former safe room with a heavy steel door has also been preserved.

Elsewhere, stencil designs, from the time when the house was occupied by stained glass artists John Hardman & Co Ltd, have also been saved. It’s believed these were done by an apprentice who was testing out his designs on the wall.

The park has also undergone a transformation, including the renovation of the 19th century bandstand and the Shakespeare Garden. There is also a new play area that opened in December 2015.

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Steve Eling said it was fantastic to see the house coming back to life. “When the house was first handed over to the council it was touch and go what would happen. The dry rot was very bad and there were many other problems so there was a question mark over whether it could be saved. But here we are now and we’re getting ready to reopen the house.”

“We look forward to the house opening this summer. This will give everyone the chance to enjoy, learn about and become involved in the park and house,” he added.

Councillor Richard Marshall, who is also chairman of the Friends of Lightwoods Park, said: “The transformation of this important and much-loved historic park will provide an attractive, welcoming and well-used green space to be enjoyed by current and future generations.”

Educational and events programmes are also planned for the park and house which will give people the chance to discover and learn about the park’s heritage and wildlife as well volunteering and training to enable volunteers to help care for the site.

In the future, it is hoped the site can secure a Green Flag and a Green Heritage Award.

As the restoration draws to a close, the project team is on the hunt for old photographs of the park or house to help with a display. People can upload them at facebook.com/LightwoodsParkandHouse or call Julia Morris on 0121 569 4740.