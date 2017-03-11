Review: White Lies, The Empire, Coventry

Their new album is Friends and White Lies will be winning over many more on this tour if last night's gig is anything to go by.

Now approaching the halfway point on their travels, the boys showed no sign of fatigue last night as they powered through past songs and tracks from the fourth album, one of their best yet in my opinion.

It was new song Take It Out On Me that opened the night - one of the highlights of the latest studio offering and perfect to set the night off on the right course.

The rest of the evening was littered with past hits like To Lose My Life, Death, Farewell to the Fairground, Unfinished Business and The Price of Love.

Certainly it was the familiar tracks that set the energetic mosh pit at the front of the stage bouncing but to me the new material stands shoulder to shoulder and perhaps even above the older songs.

Come On, Hold Back Your Love and Don't Want to Feel It All were standouts - big choruses and as stirring as ever.

Sinister synths and mesmerising melancholic lyrics delivered in Harry McVeigh's doomed vocal style has been a formula for success for a good few years now and shows no sign of failing them any time soon.

Indeed the Friends tour should elevate the London outfit to a new level as they embark on the second half of their dates. Here's to the White Lies continuing to Take It Out On us. Well worth travelling the few extra miles for last night.