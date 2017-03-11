Review: Nine Below Zero at The Robin 2, Bilston

One of Britain's best blues bands was in sparkling form on a visit to what singer and guitarist Dennis Greaves describes as one of the best venues in the country.

The addition of a two-man brass section and a keyboard player to the ranks of Nine Below Zero, now in a 40th year of gigging, has only added to the delight of seeing and hearing the group in action.

The Black Country concert was sprinkled with songs from last year's 13 Shades of Blue album and Greaves was in great humour, clearly enjoying himself, and his guitar playing was fluid and fiery throughout the night.

He regularly joked with harmonica player Mark Feltham throughout the night about the Spurs v Millwall FA Cup clash between their teams.

Female back-up singer Charlie Austen shone when she took on the main vocal duties on the excellent Don't Play That Song (You Lied) and crowd-pleasing version of T-Bone Walker's Stormy Monday.

The band, who took to the stage with Don't Lay Your Funky Trip on Me from the new album, were even willing to fit in audience requests with the performance of I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) one of the highlights of the night.

It is amazing that Nine Below Zero have never had a hit single in such a long career but live they shine and the high quality rhythm and blues in their set, driven by excellent drummer Mickey Burkey and bass player Ben Willis, lived up to the Robin's reputation for being the region's home of quality R'n'B.

The band's cover of Rockin' Robin was another highlight of the set getting the audience dancing and singing along with fervour.

The set was laced with high-energy versions of Nine Below Zero favourites including Ridin' on the L&N, Don't Point Your Finger at the Guitar man, Got My Mojo Working and Why Don't You Try Me.

Greaves joked by playing the first chords of The Who's I Can't Explain, before stopping to say they didn't play their music as the band took their leave to huge applause.

Nine Below Zero returned for a two-song encore finishing the night with a thrilling sing-along Wooly Bully to send fans home sated.

Earlier support band The Fabulous Bordellos had warmed the audience up with a great set of songs from The Who, Paul Weller and The Jam.

By John Corser