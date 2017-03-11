Review: Lower Than Atlantis at Birmingham O2 Academy

Hitting the road for their 10th anniversary, Lower Than Atlantis found themselves taking to the O2 Academy stage for their biggest show in the city.

Opening the show were Eastbourne pop punk band Roam, before Australian post-hardcore band Hands Like Houses took the stage as the room began to fill.

By the time that Young Guns took to the stage the room was bouncing for their pop rock hits. Promising that they would return for a headline show in September was a welcome sign following their recent stint of high profile support slots in the city.

Touring in support of latest release Safe In Sound, Lower Than Atlantis’s highest charting record to date, the room was packed by the time that the Watford four piece took to stage.

Backed by a gigantic screen, arguably the band’s biggest production to date, they played a career-spanning set to the most dedicated of audiences. Although this production was simple, simply showing live footage of the bands performance, it proved highly effective in elevating the band beyond the typical realms of what’s expected in rooms of this size.

Opening with Had Enough and Dumb from the new record as well as old cuts such as Beech Like A Tree and Another Sad Song the band had the audience in the palm of their hands.

Tracks such as Get Over It and Criminal are meant for the large rooms that Lower Than Atlantis are now playing as the band highlight a confidence and happiness that hasn't been seen on previous album cycles. Each member shines through in the live performance, especially drummer Eddie Thrower who stands out much more in the live arena.

Finishing with English Kids In America and Here We Go, you realise how fantastic lead vocalist and songwriter Mike Duce is as a songwriting talent, an underrated British musical icon.

It’s perhaps sad that British rock bands often don’t replicate their success overseas, as Lower Than Atlantis have arena potential written all over them.

By Dan Earl