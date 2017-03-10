Wolverhampton's Creepin' Six speak ahead of shows

Following various headline slots across the Midlands and festival appearances at the likes of Festival 8 and the Big Fat Folk and Blues weekend - a weighty silence has fell over Black Country blues boys Creepin’ Six.

Out of this silence however comes a brand new album in production - channelling the gritty, industrial tones of the Black Country in it’s heart, as well as live shows announced at Stoke’s Regent Hotel Mount and Wolverhampton’s Newhampton Inn to celebrate their raucous return.

The band - Ashley Edwards, Sam Gould, Elliot Sayce, Dave Matthews and Ash Wall - formed in 2014 from a simple passion to play the music they all held dear.

“Basically I wanted to break away from the sort of music I’d always played previously and play music that I loved.” says guitarist Ashley.

“It was real tricky finding lads that wanted to play blues music, but then I happened to come across Sam through a friend. Basically we both love blues and then it just started off with a joint passion for blues music and now it’s evolved into what we are now, a new sort of blues music.

“I knew Elliot from playing in previous bands and knew how much of a good bass player he was, we had to basically bribe him into doing it at first but now it’s all he wants to do.

“Following that we were then joined by Dan Billings and Luke Blackham our former drummer and harmonica players, both immensely talented musicians that featured on our first release but who had to leave for their own personal reasons, which left us with Dave, our new drummer.” vocalist Sam continues “A few months down the line we found ourselves Ash, our keyboard player and then we became Creepin’ Six.”

“The name came to me whilst listening to one of my favourite Eagles of Death Metal songs, Midnight Creeper on the way back from one of our first practices” says Elliot

Following this, the band then went on to play their first live show which has led to various supporting and headline slots in venues across the country and festival performances to boot.

Sam gave a nostalgic insight into their first performance, saying “ We haven’t actually gone back there, it was at The Wagon and Horses in Digbeth playing with our friends in Maycomb. They needed a band to fill a slot and we stepped up to the plate. It turned out to be a really good gig for us though, apart from one member not turning up. Our very first harmonica player, before Luke, just decided to not turn up to our very first gig so he left swiftly after that.”

On the subject of live shows and taking a trip down memory lane, Creepin’ Six concur that their best shows are definitely those right back at home.

Drummer Dave believes that “the best shows we’ve ever played are every gig we’ve played at the Dog and Doublet. We hosted our E.P release show here and we have many more fond memories surrounding this venue”

After extensively promoting themselves with a series of local performances, the band recorded their debut E.P Extended Play in just three days.

“We recorded three songs over three days after staying up each night til the early hours writing and drinking to somehow try and bring some fun to it.” says bassist Elliot

“The E.P pushed us to work very hard and to also enjoy ourselves at the same time. It was pretty well received, and our sound now has developed so much from then” adds Ashley “You can still hear our origins in our upcoming album but we’ve evolved so much since then.”

Following various headline slots across the Midlands and appearances at Festival 8 and the Big Fat Folk and Blues weekend – a weighty silence has fell over Black Country blues boys Creepin’ Six.

Out of this silence however, comes a brand new album in production – channelling the gritty, industrial tones of the Black Country in its heart. A raft of live shows have also been announced including Stoke’s Regent Hotel Mount and Wolverhampton’s Newhampton Inn, to celebrate their raucous return.

The band – Ashley Edwards, Sam Gould, Elliot Sayce, Dave Matthews and Ash Wall – formed in 2014 from a passion to play the music they all loved.

“Basically I wanted to break away from the sort of music I’d always played previously and play music that I loved,” says guitarist Ashley.

“It was really tricky finding lads that wanted to play blues music, but then I happened to come across Sam through a friend. Basically we both love blues. Then it just started off with a joint passion for blues music and now it’s evolved into what we are now – a new sort of blues sound.

“I knew Elliot from playing in previous bands and was aware of how good a bass player he was. We had to basically bribe him into doing it at first but now it’s all he wants to do,” adds Ashley.

“Following that we were then joined by Dan Billings and Luke Blackham, our former drummer and harmonica players, both immensely talented musicians that featured on our first release but who had to leave for their own personal reasons, which left us with Dave, our new drummer.” Vocalist Sam continues: “A few months down the line we found ourselves Ash, our keyboard player, and then we became Creepin’ Six.”

“The name came to me whilst listening to one of my favourite Eagles of Death Metal songs, Midnight Creeper on the way back from one of our first practises,” says Elliot.

Following this, the band then went on to play their first live show, which has led to various supporting and headline slots in venues across the country and festival performances to boot.

Sam gave a nostalgic insight into their first performance, saying: “We haven’t actually gone back there, it was at The Wagon and Horses in Digbeth playing with our friends in Maycomb.

“They needed a band to fill a slot and we stepped up to the plate. It turned out to be a really good gig for us though, apart from one member not turning up. Our very first harmonica player, before Luke, just decided to not turn up to our very first gig so he left swiftly after that.”

On the subject of live shows and taking a trip down memory lane, Creepin’ Six agree that their best shows are definitely those right back at home

Drummer Dave says: “The best shows we’ve ever played are every gig we’ve played at the Dog and Doublet in Wolverhampton. We hosted our EP release show here and we have many more fond memories surrounding this venue.”

After extensively promoting themselves with a series of local performances, the band recorded their debut EP in just three days.

“We recorded three songs over three days after staying up each night until the early hours writing and drinking to somehow try and bring some fun to it,” says Elliot.

“The E.P pushed us to work very hard and to also enjoy ourselves at the same time. It was pretty well received, and our sound now has developed so much from then,” adds Ashley. “You can still hear our origins in our upcoming album but we’ve evolved so much since then.”

Since then, they’ve worked tirelessly to find their sound and record their debut album, which is as-yet untitled.

“We aim to do what Mumford & Sons did for folk, we’re bringing blues into the 21st century,” says Ashley.

“We’re taking influence from something that happened before and we’re bringing it into the future and people can expect that from our debut album in abundance,” adds Sam.

Creepin’ Six will play the Regent Mount Hotel in Stoke tomorrow, and The Newhampton Inn in Wolverhampton on March 31. www.facebook.com/Creepinsix

By Becci Stanley