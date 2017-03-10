Titanic exhibition reveals ship's connection to the Black Country

More than 100 years on it is a tragedy that still inspires worldwide interest – the sinking of the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic.

More than 100 years on it is a tragedy that still inspires worldwide interest – the sinking of the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic.

Yet not many may realise the fateful ship’s connection to the Black Country, explored in a new exhibition at the Dudley Archives.

Thanks to the generosity of keen Titanic researcher and writer Andrew Lound, from Great Barr, his collection of everything from a lifeboat nameplate to the White Star Line’s drinks menu, a layout of the first-class accommodation to a piece of Titanic’s hull, are on display at the Tipton Road venue.

The exhibition also includes photographs of the Titanic’s 15-and-a-half-ton anchor, which was made by Noah Hingley & Sons in Netherton, and drawn through the streets by 20 horses in May 1911.

Andrew has sought out the region’s connections to the infamous liner, which was run by the White Star Line, and will be at Dudley Archives later on March 25 to sign copies of his new book ‘Titanic in the Midlands’.

Delighted with the exhibition, is archivist Richard Lewis, who said: “A lot of these items were in Boston, but Andrew Lound has bought them and had them sent back from America.

“There is a connection with the Midlands. A lot of the metalwork was done here, including the anchor.”

The impressive array of artefacts have arrived amid an important time for Dudley Archives, which is becoming the place to see items previously displayed at Dudley Museum, which closed in December.

Mr Lewis added: “It is going really well. Work is almost finished here to accommodate the new collections from the Museum.”

One of the centrepieces of the exhibition is an ornate wooden panel recovered from the sea on April 15, 1912, the morning after the fatal iceberg strike, by the crew of the Irish fishing boat Proinséas Noirin.

As Mr Lewis explained, there is a fascinating tale behind this object, which salt water tests indicate did drift from the wreckage of the Titanic.

It turns out that the passing fishing boat was gun-running for the Irish Republicans, and when they saw the distress flares of the sinking ship they thought that their cover was going to be blown and left the scene and so were not around to assist the survivors.

As a result the crew were unaware of what had befallen the Titanic, only discovering the truth when they returned home two weeks later, and keeping silent due to their illegal activities.

The collection also includes China plates and platters from the White Star Line, showing the distinction made between first and second class. These include replica dinnerware that was made especially for the blockbuster film Titanic.

All of this is available to see at the Dudley Archives for the next three months.