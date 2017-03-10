Opinion: Is there still a place for beauty contests?

The old man ambles forward, clears his throat . . . and the world holds its breath.

“I shall announce the results in reverse order . . .”

Here. We. Go . . ! The new Miss World is about to be revealed.

This is a BIG DEAL.

Bruce Forsyth and George Best are straightening their ties and freshening their breath.

The whole thing is live from the Royal Albert Hall, prime time viewing on the BBC and a global audience of zillions is transfixed on Eric Morley’s shaking hands as he plucks the name from a gold envelope. Pause for effect and then cue the orchestral music for

“Miss Venezuela!”

Actually, Venezuela has taken the title more times – six – than any other country. The UK is on a creditable five, although, for clarity, none of the British winners came from Bilston. So what’s the reason for this sashay down memory lane to a time when satin and sequins ruled?

Well, beauty pageants (or whatever the PR consultants call them these days) are back in vogue – and about time too. Things started going downhill way back in 1969 when Women’s Lib protesters threw flour bombs at host Bob Hope.

Apparently, his golf sch-wwing never recovered – ha and ha! (Yes boys, it’s now 2017 and us girls can make these ‘jokes’ too now).

There were other scandals; in 1976 several countries boycotted the event after South Africa entered both a black and a white candidate.

A couple of years earlier, Helen Morgan, a bank worker from Barry in South Wales, won the title but resigned after the media discovered she was an unwed mother with an 18-month old son. (Wow. Weren’t the 1970s such a glorious non-judgemental period?)

The 1980 winner Gabriella Brum of Germany also resigned a day after winning, initially claiming her boyfriend disapproved. A few days later it emerged she had posed naked for a magazine (and we’re not talking the People’s Friend here).

At its height, Miss World winners were household names; Mary Stavin of Sweden, Gina Swainson of Bermuda and Astrid Herrera of – you guessed it – Venezuela.

(These days, titles such as Miss England and Miss GB have been damaged by fame-hungry tabloid fodder like Danielle Lloyd. Not good. Not good at all.)

But despite being dropped by the Beeb in 1980 and from British TV altogether since 1998, Miss World is still ‘A Thing’ in many parts of the planet. The current Miss World is Stephanie Val Dalle of Puerto Rico, who saw off entries from 116 countries to take the title in Washington DC. And the spin-off franchises also continue to pull a crowd – especially as they’ve been given the obligatory 21st century ‘twist’.

This week, the reigning Miss and Mr England who represented the nation at the last Miss and Mr World (yes, there is such a thing) finals modelled clothing from outlet stores at Resorts World Birmingham. Liz Grant from that hotspot of beautiful women, errr, Preston, is the reigning Miss England and Chris Bramell hails from the land of the lost hub caps (ie Liverpool).

The pair ‘braved the bitter cold weather’ with two of the first Miss England finalists, Miss Nottingham Maisie Hobbs and Miss Hope Valley Stephanie Hill outside the leisure and entertainment resort at the NEC.

The blurb continues: “The Miss England contest will also feature a new Lady in Red themed Eco fashion round.”

Mmmm. Will Chris de Burgh be making an appearance? Will chinos be making a comeback? Ever? No, apparently, the aim is ‘to show off the contestants’ creative skills by making and modelling an outfit from recycled materials’.

Oh gawd! The mind boggles. Being as the NEC isn’t too far from Chelmsley Wood, someone should tell the organisers that most of the locals’ outfits are made from recycled materials. Bin bags and the like, last time I looked (joke!).

But they do dig themselves out of the hole by adding there will be a ‘fundraising challenge for the local charity LoveBrum’.

And finally ‘Visitors to Resorts World Birmingham will be treated (treated?) to a preview of the Eco fashion round during the week of the final.” It’s a good effort. Well, a brave effort and I genuinely wish them every success.

In the week we have celebrated International Women’s Day, the age-old question is whether beauty contests have a place in modern society? Or are they just a sexist, patronising relic from a bygone, less enlightened age.

My take, for what it’s worth sisters, is that they are empowering in an off-on-a-tangent way. If women want to pursue careers modelling nice clothes and glamming up on catwalks, why shouldn’t they?

Isn’t it just another form of modelling – and you don’t see ‘burn your bra’ protesters disrupting London Fashion Week, do you? The fact we can now embrace such events for what they are and not be offended by them is a sign of strength, not weakness in womankind.

Good luck to them I say. I, for one, won’t be throwing any flour at the stage.

The finals of Miss & Mr England are July 12-14 at Resorts World.